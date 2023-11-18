Three arrested for assaulting cops at police station in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Three men were arrested for attacking cops inside a police station here on Friday. They assaulted the cops after breaking into the Balussery station late at night.

The accused, Ribin Baby, Babinesh and Nidhin are all Balussery natives. On Friday evening, the accused were summoned to the station after police received a complaint from students that the trio attacked them at a bus stand in Balussery. The police let assailants go after a warning.

According to Manorama News, they tried to break into the station and verbally abuse officers a couple of times but were stopped. On their third attempt, they jumped the station wall, interrupted official work, and assaulted officers tearing down the uniform of Asst Sub Inspector of Police (ASI) Ragesh.

The police said the the accused were habitual offenders. A case has been registered against them.