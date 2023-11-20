CM, ministers use hydraulic lift of luxury bus at Nava Kerala venue

Kasaragod: The special ‘luxury’ bus purchased to facilitate the travel by the Chief Minister and the ministers across the state during the 36-day-long Nava Kerala Sadas is sure to boast some unique facilities. This was on full public display on Sunday when Pinarayi Vijayan and his council of ministers used the hydraulic lift of the bus to board and deboard with ease at the Nava Kerala venues.



The lift was first put to use when the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues came out of the Kasaragod Government Guest House, after attending a press meet while heading to the Nava Kerala sadas.

Initially, only the backdoor was open as ministers P Prasad, K N Balagopal, R Bindu and Antony Raju boarded it through the rear end. But when Minister K Krishnankutty arrived, the security officials opened the front door and made the hydraulic lift operational. The electricity minister could board the bus with ease.

Then Antony Raju disembarked from the bus and waited for the Chief Minister. Pinarayi Vijayan soon walked in and boarded the bus via the lift, which can be operated by pressing a button near the front door. However, only the chief minister used the lift when the bus reached the Nava Kerala sadas venue at Naimarmoola. He used the facility at Uduma as well.

One has to stand on the door platform, nearly 15 cm high from the ground, and just press the side button to operate the lift.

Earlier, Transport Minister Antony Raju emphasized that the bus is not a luxury one. It, though, features a specially-built swivel chair for the chief minister, a small kitchen, and a bio-toilet, complementing its chocolate brown exterior colour.