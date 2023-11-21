Pro-Palestine rally: KPCC likely to let off Shoukath with a warning for defying leadership

Malappuram: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is likely to let off Aryadan Shoukath with a warning for hosting a pro-Palestine rally in Malappuram by defying the party leadership.

A KPCC panel led by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan has submitted a detailed report on the matter to KPCC President K Sudhakaran. It is understood the committee has recommended censuring the leader from organising such events. Sources said the party is unlikely to take further action considering the General Elections next year.

The KPCC had warned Shoukath to not go ahead with a rally saying the Congress party in Malappuram hosted one already. But Shoukath organised the rally on November 3 under the banner of Aryadan Muhammed Foundation to show his group's strength within the Congress party in the district.

“We have submitted the report to the KPCC President after completing the inquiry and hearing both sides. The president will disclose the details in the report,” Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan told Onmanorama. Sudhakaran is expected to declare the verdict once he returns to the party headquarters on November 24.

Meanwhile, the Aryadan Shoukath camp is confident that the party would not take serious action against them.