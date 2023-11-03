Aryadan Shoukath defies KPCC, hosts pro-Palestine rally in Malappuram

Malappuram: “How does a rally in support of the people of Palestine become an act of rebellion,” Aryadan Shoukath asked a massive gathering that attended a pro-Palestine event in Malappuram on Friday.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) had warned a warring group led by Shoukath, son of late leader Aryadan Muhammed, to not host the rally as it was deemed an act of defiance.

The KPCC had sent Shoukath a strongly-worded letter on the eve of the event and threatened disciplinary action should he go ahead with it. But that did not deter supporters of the Shoukath faction from marching under the banner of the Aryadan Foundation from Up Hill to Kizhekethala even in heavy rain.

“The Congress has always stood with Palestine Then how does a rally organised by the Aryadan Foundation become a divisive act,” Shoukath said addressing his supporters.

He refuted the KPCC claim that the Aryadan faction had been warned for divisive politics before. Shoukath said his group conducted two programmes, one on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Congress presidency and later a commemorative event for Aryadan Muhammed, which was held in association with the District Congress Committee (DCC). Leaders such as K C Venugopal, V D Satheesan and M M Hassan attended that, he said.

“I think someone has misguided the party leadership. That would be the reason behind such a notice. We will give a reply to the leadership explaining the details,” Shoukath said.

The DCC had warned Congress workers to not attend the rally. Those who attended the event include C Haridas, Riyas Mukkoli, V A Kareem, Veekshanam Mohamme, Vallanchira Muhammadali and V Sudhakaran among others.