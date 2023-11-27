Running bike catches fire in Thodupuzha

Idukki: A running motorbike was completely damaged after it caught fire at Panchayadipalam near Kolani in Thodupuzha on Monday morning. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot and doused the fire.

Yimson Pappachan, who owned the 2017 model Bajaj NS 200, told Onmanorama that he was on his way from his house in Kolani to Thodupuzha town when the accident happened.

“While riding, I felt a burning sensation on my feet and stopped the bike. There was smoke emanating from the side of the carburettor plug. I rushed to a nearby shop and got a bucket of water to douse the fire. It was only later that I found out the engine had caught fire and started to spread to the petrol tank. The fire engulfed the fibre coating on the tank and spread over the seat leather and the meter,” said Yimson.

The Thodupuzha fire force was alerted at 10.20 am and reached the spot in four minutes. However, the flames had encompassed the entire bike by then. After the fire was put out, the vehicle was reduced to its chassis and a few parts of the engine.

Yimson said the bike was in good condition and serviced regularly. He said the vehicle had full insurance coverage and that he would claim it. Motor Vehicle Department officials will be inspecting the damaged bike to find out the exact cause of the fire, fire force personnel said.

Assistant fire officer of Thodupuzha station Jaffer Khan K A said that it was the ninth incident of a running vehicle catching fire in their station limit this year. “The reasons for such incidents are different and such accidents occur mainly during summer,” he said.