Operation Rash cracks down on daredevils on bike; 1,660 caught, 143 licences scrapped

Thiruvananthapuram: Bike stunts have become a nuisance as well as a threat to life for motorists and pedestrians.

A few days ago three bikers, including a young racer, perished on the bypass road at Changanacherry.

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has launched 'Operation Rash' to crack down on daredevils screeching through roads.

On Wednesday 1,660 persons were caught for bike stunts across the State. The licences of 143 persons were scrapped even as the transport department decided to intensify legal action against the violators.

Many of the bikers who cared two hoots for their own lives and that of others with reckless riding were caught red-handed by the MVD during the special drive. Strict action was initiated against them to ensure that they never indulge in such reckless and dangerous actions in future.

Operation Rash was launched close on the heels of the special series of Manorama News which highlighted the dangers involved in bike racing. The series was conceived in the wake of the tragedy at Changanacherry.