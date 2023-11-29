Kollam child abduction: Accused tried to mislead police; Probe team to release sketches of suspects

Kollam: The gang who abducted six-year-old Abigel Sara Reji from Kollam's Oyoor has managed to trick the Kerala Police by finding a safe hide-out even 24 hours after the crime. According to reports, the probe team is still clueless about the abductors who abandoned the girl in Kollam Ashramam Maidan fearing arrest. Police will release sketches of the suspects soon.



Talking to media here on Tuesday, ADGP MR Ajith Kumar said that a woman from Paravoor and a 55-year-old man from Kundara are currently under the scanner. The official hinted at the suspected involvement of Oyoor natives in the crime. But Abigel's father Reji said that he didn't suspect anyone.

The police have intensified the search for the gang including a woman and two men based on the inputs from witnesses and CCTV visuals. According to police, the abductors took the girl to a house in Kollam district after kidnapping her from Oyoor.

“ One of the members of the gang covered the girl's mouth when she screamed. They had given food to her. The child is still in shock. Hence, a team of doctors will examine her,” said the ADGP.

Meanwhile, reports claim that the abductors had tried to mislead the police in the investigation. They instructed Abigel to tell everyone that she was abducted by two women and one man. She was asked to tell police that she was dropped off at Ashramam premises in a blue car. Police will collect more details to confirm the girl's statements.

It is learnt that the gang who abducted the girl in a white car changed the vehicle midway to move safely. They reportedly took the child to Kollam town in a blue car on Tuesday. According to reports, other gang members dropped the woman and child off at the area near the KSRTC bus depot. From here, the woman took the girl to Ashramam Maidan. But the police didn't find a blue car in the town yet.