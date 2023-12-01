Alappuzha: In a tragic incident, a family of four was found dead at Thalavady grama panchayat here early on Friday .

The couple, Sunu and Soumya, residents of Mooleparambil House in Chakkulam ward, were found hanging from the ceiling of a room. Their two twin children, Adhi and Athil (3), were found murdered. Cops suspect that the couple took the extreme step after murdering their two kids allegedly due to financial crisis.

“One of the children were recently diagnosed with blood cancer. Soumya, who was working abroad, flew back home to treat him. However, the family had incurred a huge debt for house construction. They reportedly couldn’t afford the high treatment cost and were dejected by the turn of events,” sources said. A police team has reached the site for further investigation.