UDF's public trial meet begins in Kannur; Nava Kerala Sadas divides people, says KC Venugopal

Kannur: UDF's 'public trial' meet, an outreach programme aimed at exposing the failures of the LDF government's Nava Kerala Sadas, began from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's home constituency Dharmadam here on Saturday. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal inaugurated the programme held at Mambaram.

Delivering his inaugural speech, Venugopal said Nava Kerala Sadas led by Pinarayi Vijayan divides people into dignified dignitaries, who are invited to share space with the ministers, and common man, who are told to stand in the queue to file complaints.

"The chief minister and his cabinet members are not ready to meet or interact with the common man. They only want to see local dignitaries. Here, underprivileged persons and poor should wait for the mercy of government officers after submitting their plaints," Venugopal said.

If the ministers are ready to hear the people's grievances, at least 2,000 complaints could be solved each day, he added.

Following the inaugural meet, UDF presented a 35-page 'chargesheet' against the state government. In it, the opposition front accused the Pinarayi-led government of leaving the common people in the lurch.

The public trial meet will be held in other assembly constituencies in the coming days. K Muraleedharan MP will inaugurate the event in the Koothuparamba assembly constituency on December 9. Azhikode event will be held on December 13 where IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikkutty will inaugurate the programme. League state secretary Abdul Rahman Randathani will inaugurate the meeting at Payyannur on December 15.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan will inaugurate the event at Peravoor and Mattannur constituencies on December 16. Kannur constituency-level event will be held on December 19 which will be opened by KPCC president K Sudhakaran.