Two houseboats catch fire in Alappuzha; three suffer burn injuries

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 05, 2023 09:47 PM IST
Alappuzha: Two houseboats were gutted after a fire broke out in one of them during maintenance works at Komalapuram village in Aryad block of Alappuzha district.

Three people, all staff, suffered burn injuries while attempting to douse the flames. They were admitted to Vandanam Medical College and their condition is stated to be out of danger.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the yard around 6 pm on Tuesday, and there were no travelers or tourists at that time.

“A newly built houseboat was undergoing decorative works, including welding, at the yard. Soon a fire broke out and spread to the nearby houseboat as well. The trio attempted to douse the flames, but the houseboat was completely gutted by the time Fire Force officials came,” a source said.

The single-room Premium Upper Berth Houseboat was launched recently, and the estimated loss is around Rs 65 lakh. A case has been lodged at the Alappuzha North Police Station.

