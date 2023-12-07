Dr Ruwise's MBBS degree will be revoked if found guilty, says Health varsity VC

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal on Thursday said Dr Ruwise's MBBS degree will be revoked if he is found guilty by the court in the case concerning the death of Dr Shahana, 26-year-old PG medical student at the surgery department of the Government Medical College here.

According to Shahana's family, she died by suicide after Ruwise backed out of a marriage proposal over a dowry issue.

Talking to Manorama Online, Dr Kunnummal said: "During the time of admission itself, students are made to sign an affidavit which states their degree will be revoked if they are found to have accepted, given or encouraged dowry. It's been two years since this form was rolled out as per the Governor's instructions. As per the affidavit, if a student is found guilty under the Dowry Prohibition Act, the university shall cancel their admission and revoke their degree. However, whether this affidavit would stand in court is another matter."

He said several students questioned the varsity's authority in making students sign an affidavit of this nature. "Such affidavits create awareness among students against dowry," he added.

Shahana died by suicide by overdosing on anaesthesia at her residence on Monday. She was found unconscious at her apartment and later declared brought dead at the hospital. Ruwise, who is a state committee member of the Kerala Medical Postgraduates Association (KMPGA) and a friend of Shahana, has been charged with abetment to suicide and under sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act. He was taken into custody from his residence in Karunagappally.

Following Shahana's death, Ruwise was removed from KMPGA pending investigation. The organisation said the decision was taken to ensure transparency in the probe.

As per reports, Ruwise's family demanded 150 sovereign gold, 15 acres of land and a BMW car as dowry. According to Shahana's family, she died by suicide due to the depression of Ruwise backing off from the proposal.