Shahana likely killed self after Ruwais blocked her number: Police

Thiruvananthapuram: Dr A J Shahana, the 26-year-old PG student at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, took her life after her fiance Dr EA Ruwise blocked her number, police said on Friday.

Shahana allegedly took the extreme step as she was depressed due to exorbitant dowry sought by Dr Ruwise.

According to the police, Shahana had messaged Ruwise through WhatsApp on Monday morning. However, Ruwise blocked her number after receiving the message. The investigation team is examining if this action provoked her to resort to extreme measures.

Read More: Dr Shahana’s suicide: Police initially concealed role of Ruwise, did not lodge case

The mobile phones of Shahana and Ruwise have been handed over to experts for detailed examination. The police are also likely to list Ruwais' father as an accused in the case.

According to Shahana's relatives, Ruwise' family demanded 150 sovereign gold, 15 acres of land and a BMW car as dowry. Though Shahana's family promised to pay a sum of 50 lakh and 50 sovereigns of gold, the latter did not relent. When Ruwise said that he could not go against his family's wishes, Shahana was heartbroken.

Police arrested Ruwise from Karunagappally on Thursday. He has been remanded for 14 days.