Dr Shahana’s suicide: Police initially concealed role of Ruwise, did not lodge case

Thiruvananthapuram: The police, who had on the first day concealed the name and role of the accused in the suicide note of Dr A J Shahana, later changed their stance in the remand report submitted before the court. Shahana (26), a postgraduate student in the surgery department of the Government Medical College here, was found unconscious at her apartment and later declared brought dead at the hospital on Tuesday. Shahana allegedly took the extreme step as she was depressed due to exoribtant dowry sought by her fiance Dr EA Ruwise. Police arrested Ruwise from Karunagappally on Thursday.

As per the remand report, Shahana's note had stated that she decided to end her life as she was unable to pay as much dowry as demanded by Dr E A Ruwise (28), her friend and PG student at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College. Dr Ruwise was arrested on Thursday under sections of the abetment to suicide and dowry prohibition act.

At the same time, the failure of police to book Ruwise under non-bailable sections on the first day itself, based on Shahana's note has triggered heated debates now. It is reported that the Medical College Police on Monday registered a case only for unnatural death. The officials claimed there was no mention of dowry issues or allegations against anyone in the note.

Shahana's brother, Dr Jasim Naaz, had given a statement about his sister's closeness to Ruwise and the demand for dowry. The police did not consider this either. Non-bailable sections were added against Ruwise after recording statements of Shahana's mother Jaleela Beevi and sister Zarina on Tuesday.

Dr Shahana (26), daughter of late Abdul Azeez and Jaleela Beevi of Venjaramoodu Maitri Nagar Naaz Manzil, was found in an unconscious state in her flat near the Medical College on Monday night.

Cops to probe role of others too

Meanwhile, the police have decided to investigate in detail the role of others in the suicide of Shahana. The remand report of the Medical College Police submitted before the court on Thursday stated that the accused should not be granted bail and that he should be remanded in judicial custody and further investigation be conducted.

The accused, who shocked the conscience of society by becoming an advocate of a crude vice like dowry, pushed the young doctor, who is a future hope, into suicide. The despicable act of the accused is crude and a violation of the laws, it said.

The remand report also said the rituals that took place in places like Karunagappally and Venjaramoodu, that led to brutal crimes, should also be investigated under the Dowry Prohibition Act. The probe team also decided to send the accused's phone to the forensic lab.

“The incidents leading to Dr A J Shahana’s suicide are very serious and strict action will be taken,” said Minister Veena George. She also announced that the medical college suspended Dr Ruwise.

The Medical College police have registered a case against the accused Ruwise under sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act (Section 4) and the charge of abetment of suicide. He can be jailed for up to 10 years under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code and up to two years under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Minority Commission, KWC intervene

On Wednesday, the government ordered a probe into the death of Shahana after allegations of dowry-related issues causing the suicide cropped up. Health Minister George directed the director of the Women and Child Development Department to probe this issue, submit a report and take stringent actions. The state Minority Commission also intervened in the issue and initiated a case on its own based on media reports. Its Chairperson A A Rasheed directed the district collector, city police commissioner and director of medical education to appear before the Commission during its next sitting here on December 14 and submit a report on the incident.

State Women's Commission Chairperson P Sathidevi visited Shahana's residence in nearby Venjaramoodu and consoled her mother on Wednesday. The victim's father, who was working in the Middle East, died recently. Expressing grief and concern over the alleged suicide of the young doctor, Sathidevi said stringent measures should be taken if the mental agony due to dowry demand had forced her to take the extreme step.