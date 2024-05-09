Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

One killed in wild elephant attack in Valparai, 2 injured

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 09, 2024 11:33 AM IST
Ravi. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Thrissur

Chennai: One person was killed and two others injured in a wild elephant attack in Valparai, Tamil Nadu on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Ravi (54), hailed from Nedungundram tribal village in Valparai.

The incident occurred while Ravi was walking to the colony at night with his friends. Despite being rushed to the government hospital in Valparai, Ravi succumbed to his injuries. His companions, Vijayan and Ramachandran, who were present during the attack, managed to escape. They are currently receiving medical treatment at Valparai Hospital.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE