Cheers! Manavatti arrives in UK's Kallu Shaap

Kochi: John Xavier, the Kochi youth who made headlines by opening the first ‘kallu shaap’ (toddy parlour) in the UK is ready with another heady mix. Xavier’s UK-based liquor brand is named ‘Manavatty’, literally meaning a bride.



The Kadavanthra native has joined the Malayali diaspora who have launched Kerala’s traditional drinks in stylish avatars in other parts of the world. Tipplers in Kerala used to fondly call a variety of arrack by this name. Xavier chose the name for other reasons as well. According to him, 'Manavatty' combines two elements: 'Mana,' symbolizing the inherent power of elemental forces found in nature, and 'Vatty,' representing the traditional fermentation and distillation process integral to creating spirited beverages.

Manavatty offers a range of distinctive spirits crafted with a blend of Indian heritage and contemporary ingenuity. The brand comes with a unique traditional Vat, Indian Spiced Rum, and India Pale Ale Beer, infused with authentic flavours and crafted using age-old techniques. Manavatty is produced and bottled in England under London Baron Limited, ensuring high-quality standards and adherence to traditional techniques. This is why Xavier decided to launch three varieties of alcohol: Vat evokes a sense of nostalgia, rum is the most popularly consumed beverage in the UK, and beer is the prevalent choice, particularly during the summer months.

The first product, the traditionally prepared spirit, is characterized by 44 per cent alcohol content. Xavier calls it a homage to centuries-old techniques of fermentation and distillation. The Manavatty brand of Indian spiced rum captures the exotic flavours of India with its enticing blend of spices. It contains 40 per cent alcohol alongside the infused Ayurvedic spices and herbs.

The India Pale Ale (IPA) beer is a distinctive brew containing a moderate 4.3 per cent alcohol content and is imbued with the rich flavours of India. Manavatty's beverages are available at the 'Kallu Shaap', as well as at the company’s e-comm platform. The materials for the beverages are sourced from the UK and Ayurvedic herbs from India.

In the near future, Manavatty is poised to expand globally, reaching consumers worldwide, including India. Xavier, who landed in the UK as a student 20 years ago, ventured into the UK's culinary landscape establishing the first toddy parlour in that country. The toddy parlour is situated within his renowned restaurant, 'Thattukada,' which has quickly become a cultural landmark since its inception in 2021.

Malayalis launching new brands of liquor in foreign countries has become a trend in the global market. Some of the Kerala-rooted spirit brands abroad include Mandakini and Taika in Canada, Otta Komban in London and Malayali beer in Poland.