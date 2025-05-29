Wayanad: A family sleeping in a temporary shed in Vythiri had a narrow escape after an elephant attacked their shelter here on Thursday. The shed was entirely damaged in the attack.

T K Thambi, 63, a resident of Sugandhagiri, sustained injuries and was rushed to the Vythiri taluk hospital by the forest department team and members of the Rapid Response Team (RRT). His injuries are not serious. His wife, Thanka Balan, and son, Midhun Krishna, escaped unhurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thambi is a kidney patient and was undergoing dialysis thrice a week at a hospital in Kozhikode. Recognising the helpless situation of the family, the forest department team, headed by Kalpetta Range Officer K Hashif and Forest Officer N R Kelu, temporarily rebuilt their shelter. The team also supplied essentials to the family with the help of local people.