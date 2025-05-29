Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) crushed Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to storm into the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The contest in New Chandigarh was one-sided, to say the least because RCB were in command from the off. Phil Salt scored an unbeaten 56 off 27 as the visitors made a mockery of the 102-run target. The chase was done in just 10 overs.

RCB have booked their fourth IPL final and will be hoping to be fourth-time lucky, having finished runners-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will play the Eliminator on Friday, with the winners awaiting Punjab Kings, who earned themselves a second shot having finished top of the points table. The final will be played at Ahmedabad on June 3.

Tonight, winning the toss was the first of many things Rajat Patidar got right. However, there was nothing left to chance in their bowling. Priyansh Arya's was probably the easiest of wickets because the young left-hander casually drove into the cover fielder's hands off Yash Dayal.

Thereafter, RCB were ruthless, and aiding their efforts was Josh Hazlewood, whose availability had been a doubt. The Australian pacer bagged 3/21, including Shreyas Iyer (2) and Josh Inglis (4).

Suyash Sharma's spin too fetched three wickets, including the prized one of Marcus Stoinis (26), while Dayal finished on 2/26.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 101 in 14.1 overs (Marcus Stoinis 26, Suyash 3/17, Hazlewood 3/21, Dayal 2/26) lost to RCB 106/2 in 10 overs (Phil Salt 56 not out)