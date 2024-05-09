Heatwave warning for 3 districts in Kerala; summer rain expected for next 5 days

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a heatwave warning for Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode districts. Palakkad and Kollam is expected to experience a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, while Alappuzha and Thrissur will record 38 degrees on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Kannur, Kasaragod, and Kottayam districts is expected to witness 37 degrees. Punalur recorded the highest temperature on Wednesday, reaching a scorching 40 degrees.

However, the Met department predicts intensified summer rains over the next five days. More rainfall is expected on Friday and Saturday, with a yellow alert issued for Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta districts on Saturday. The hilly areas may witness heavy downpours, offering some respite from the heat.

Read More: Heavy rain and winds hit train traffic in Kerala; services restored after 2.5 hours.