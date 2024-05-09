Heavy rain and winds hit train traffic in Kerala; services restored after 2.5 hours

Ernakulam/ Idukki: Heavy rain and strong winds lashed Ernakulam and the low-range region of Idukki on Wednesday.

Train services were halted in Ernakulam for nearly two and a half hours after trees fell on power lines near tracks at Edappally. Kannur Jan Shatabdi Express, which left Ernakulam North station at 7.03 pm, got delayed by 2 hours and 29 minutes after it was held up near Edappally by 7.13 pm.

The Thiruvananthapuram Hazrat Nizamuddin SF Express was delayed by two hours at Kalamassery. The Chennai Mail was held up for over half an hour near Ernakulam North. Yesvantpur Garib Rath Express, which was supposed to reach Ernakulam Town station at 8.55 pm arrived an hour late. The Ernakulam-Guruvayur Passenger also departed late.

In Kottayam, trees fell in Vaikaprayar and Kizhakkenada, while electricity poles broke in Vaikom. In Thodupuzha, a house collapsed due to adverse weather and intermittent rains in hilly areas. Traffic disruptions were also reported in Kochi due to rain and wind.