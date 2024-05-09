Malayalam
KGMOA up against TVM Collector who summoned govt doc to home

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 09, 2024 01:02 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram Collector Geromic George. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) on Thursday accused District Collector Geromic George of abusing his position to avail treatment at home.

As per reports, the collector summoned a government doctor who was on duty to his residence to avail treatment for a fungal infection of the nail. The doctor, who works at the General Hospital, reached the colletor's home and treated him for the infection.

Calling it an abuse of power and position, KGMOA has warned of a strike if such incidents repeat. 

