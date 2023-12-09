Youth dies after canoe capsizes near Tanur coast

Malappuram: A youth died when the canoe he was on capsized at the Thooval coast near Tanur in Malappuram on Saturday. The deceased is Muhammed Rizvan (19), son of Kottil Rasheed.

Three persons were in the canoe at the time of the accident. The other two were rescued. The incident occurred while they were fishing.

The rescue mission was jointly conducted by sea rescue personnel, lifeguards and the Taluk Disaster Response Force personnel under the guidance of police. The body was fished out from the water following a one-hour search. The body was shifted to Tirur district hospital for postmortem.