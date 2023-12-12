Police leaked Governor's travel route to SFI, finds Intelligence

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Intelligence had issued three warnings about Students' Federation of India's (SFI) plans to protest against the Kerala Governor.



The three warnings issued in a span 24 hours warned about the display of black flags and a possible attack against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. The last report issued on Monday afternoon also specified the likely places of protest. Although the report had suggested that additional security should be provided to the Governor, the higher-ups in the police ignored it.

Khan's vehicle was allegedly hit by SFI activists while he was on his way to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to leave for Delhi. A visibly furious Governor got out of his car and told the media that it was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who 'conspired' to send people to hurt him physically.

Moreover, the Intelligence department has found that the Governor’s travel route, which the City Police Commissioner had instructed to keep confidential, was leaked to the SFI on Monday morning by the leader of the police association.

The first Intelligence report was given on Sunday evening following the SFI’s protest against the Governor the previous day. On Monday, it was recommended that a parallel route to the regular one should also be fixed for the Governor to travel to the airport. On Sunday evening, the City Police Commissioner had sent a wireless message to the police officers on duty to keep this a secret. The second Intelligence report was made on Monday morning, indicating that the protest would intensify. In the third report given in the afternoon, it was pointed out that there was a possibility of protests in three places including near Palayam underpass and at Petta, and it was suggested that additional police personnel should be assigned for ensuring security to the dignitary. However, the police authorities did not take any precautions or additional security measures in accordance with the report.

On Monday morning, it was discovered that the top leader of the police association who has been working in the State Special Branch for a long period of time, had leaked the Governor’s route details to the SFI leadership. In the past, there were allegations that it was under the leadership of this same officer that Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in gold smuggling case, was made to record an audio statement against the Central investigation agencies.

The government and the Home department have been caught in a dilemma after the Governor reacted harshly to the SFI protest. If the Governor, who publicly announced that the law and order situation in the State has broken down, submits the same report to the Union Home Ministry, the government would be in further trouble.