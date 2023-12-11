Kerala Guv claims 'goondas' tried to hurt him physically at the direction of chief minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has claimed attempts were made to hurt him physically by 'goondas' at the direction of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Dramatic scenes were witnessed Monday evening in Thiruvananthapuram when Governor Khan was on his way to the airport to board a flight to Delhi.

An irate Governor stormed out of his vehicle to say people who came in cars hit his vehicle on both sides and fled when he stepped out to question them.

"This is at the direction of the chief minister to hurt me physically," Governor Khan told media persons.

Governor Khan has been facing statewide protests from CPM's Students Federation of India (SFI) over controversial appointments to the senates of universities. The Governor has claimed the chief minister was behind the 'conspiracy'.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: Manorama

'At the direction of chief minister'

Governor Khan said the 'poor police people' were helpless as the 'goondas' were acting under the direction of the chief minister.

"They hit my car from both sides. Will they allow anybody to come near the car of the chief minister? Is it possible that protesters can bring their cars to the chief minister's programme?"

Guv recalls historian Habib incident

The Governor reiterated the alleged attack on him by historian Irfan Habib during the Indian History Congress at Kannur University four years ago.

"Four years back in Kannur, an attempt was made against me physically," Governor Khan said on the Habib incident before adding that the chief minister was "conspiring; he is sending these people to hurt me physically".

"The constitutional machinery seems to be collapsing. It cannot be allowed. If he (the chief minister) disagrees with some things that I do, doesn't mean he can hatch conspiracies to hurt me physically," said Governor Khan.