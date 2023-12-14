TVM doctor death: Shahana’s brother demands foolproof probe; plans to approach DGP

Thiruvananthapuram: Jassim Naaz, brother of Dr A J Shahana who took her own life following dowry demands, has said he would approach the Director General of Police (DGP) if there is a laxity in the investigation into his sister’s death. Though the police have arrested Shahana’s senior Dr E A Ruwise over the incident, they have no clue about the whereabouts of his father Abdul Rasheed, who allegedly demanded the dowry.

“Abdul Rasheed and Ruwise demanded the exorbitant dowry. When discussing the details regarding the proposed wedding between Shahana and Ruwais, Abdul Rasheed commented frequently that the ceremony would not take place if the dowry were not paid,” said Jassim. “Ruwise supported Abdul Rasheed whenever he made that comment,” added Shahana’s brother.

At the same, Ruwise’s mother and sister were in favour of the marriage with Shahana, said Jassim. “They believed that Ruwise and Shahana should be allowed to marry as both were already in a relationship,” he said.

“However, I opposed the alliance as Ruwise had two faces. While publicly announcing his support for values in society, he demanded a huge dowry,” said Jassim.

Jassim said he had warned Shahana several times against continuing the relationship with Ruwise, but she refused to listen to him. “She was deeply in love with Ruwise,” revealed Jassim.

“Shahana and Ruwise started a relationship six months ago. She received several good marriage proposals after that, but all of them were cancelled following Ruwise’s interference,” said Jassim.

“We learnt about the affair only when Shahana informed us,” he added. The police have sent Shahana’s phone and iPad for forensic examination.