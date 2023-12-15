Kollam woman arrested for assaulting mother-in-law

Chavara: A school teacher guilty of constantly harassing her mother-in-law was arrested on Thursday evening. A video of the 37-year-old purportedly seen brutally assaulting and pushing her aged mother-in-law had gone viral on social media platforms.

The accused -- Manjumol Thomas of Naduvilakkara in Thevalakkara -- was arrested by Thekkumbhagom police. Her mother-in-law, Eliyamma Varghese, who was assaulted on Wednesday evening, sought treatment at the Chavara Community Health Centre, following which she, along with her son Jaisin and his friend, reached the police station and filed a complaint.

Manjumol was booked under Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act and 308 of the IPC (attempt to commit culpable homicide), a police officer said.

In the video, 80-year-old Eliyamma Thomas could be seen entering a room where Manju Thomas and two children were sitting. Manjumol could be seen yelling at the old woman, asking her to leave the room and pushing her down from the back. She continued to yell at her mother-in-law when she tried to get up from the floor.

Though it was not clear who took the video, the accused was also seen making an objectionable gesture towards the person who was recording the assault.

"She had been reportedly torturing the old woman for some time," the police officer said. The accused would be produced before a court on Friday, police added.

(With PTI inputs)