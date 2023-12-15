V D Satheesan visits victim's house in Vandiperiyar, offers legal aid

Idukki: Opposition leader V D Satheesan visited the house of the victim, a six-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in 2021. His visit on Friday afternoon to the girls’ house at Churakkulam Estate in Vanidperiyar comes in the wake of the Special POCSO Court in Kattappana giving acquittal to the loan accused.

Speaking to media persons after meeting the parents of the girl, Satheesan said that the judgement which was pronounced on Thursday had questioned the credibility of the investigation officer, who even failed to collect the material evidence from the crime scene as per rules.

“We will give all support to the family and have offered legal aid by senior lawyers. According to us, there are two possibilities to further go about the case. One is to check with legal experts whether there is a scope for appeal with the existing evidence or if it is better to seek re-investigation. With the consent of the girl’s family, we will consult with legal experts,” Satheesan said.

The opposition leader, who was accompanied by Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose and state and district leaders of the Congress party, said that political intervention to save the accused, who is a DYFI worker, could not be ruled out and the government needed to conduct an inquiry on why the investigation of such a heinous crime was botched up by the cops.

“The father of the girl told me that the accused had created a scene in the hospital by shouting and yelling, citing that, as she is a child, her body should not be dissected for a post-mortem. He attempted to avoid a post-mortem, but it was eventually done. If anyone else has requested the same, they have made a grave mistake,” Satheesan said when media persons asked about the alleged intervention of a prominent politician in the region to conduct the last rites of the girls without doing a post-mortem.