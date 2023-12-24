Thiruvananthapuram: KB Ganesh Kumar MLA, on Sunday, urged the media to refrain from involving his name in unnecessary controversies. He spoke with the media following the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) meeting, during which he and Kadannappalli Ramachandran were selected as replacements for Ahamed Devarkovil and Antony Raju.



"I am elated that the LDF has decided to give me another term. I request support from both the media and the public. The Chief Minister has entrusted me with a task, and everyone should assist in fulfilling this," said Ganesh Kumar.

With no clarity on the portfolios, Ganesh Kumar added that even if he is assigned to the Transport Department, he would never make boastful comments such as 'turning KSRTC into profits.'

"If I am given the Transport Department, a significant amount of work awaits me. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that improvements can be made from the current scenario. I already have some ideas in mind. Once the CM announces the departments, we can discuss these in more detail," he added.

"The current situation demands thorough analysis. We have undertaken this in the past, but things have deteriorated since then. The cooperation of workers is essential. Even if not profit-making, things can be improved to an extent to make the Left Democratic Front proud," said Ganesh Kumar.

According to Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener EP Jayarajan, KB Ganesh Kumar and Kadannappalli Ramachandran will take oath as Kerala cabinet ministers on December 29. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will determine the portfolios of the new ministers, Jayarajan added.

The inclusion of Ganesh and Kadannappally in the cabinet, after two and a half years of the second Pinarayi-led government, aligns with a power-sharing agreement previously established within the LDF.

Ministers Ahamed Devarkovil and Antony Raju put their resignation on Sunday, as part of the cabinet reshuffle. They have submitted their resignations to the CM at his official residence. Ahamed Devarkovil served as the Minister of Ports Museums, Archaeology and Archive in the Second Pinarayi Vijayan ministry. Meanwhile, Antony Raju was in office as Minister for Road Transport, Motor Vehicles, and Water Transport.