Ganesh Kumar, Kadannappalli to be sworn in on Dec 29 as Ahamed Devarkovil, Antony Raju quit cabinet

Thiruvananthapuram: K B Ganesh Kumar and Kadannappalli Ramachandran are set to take oath as Kerala cabinet ministers on December 29, said Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener EP Jayarajan during a press conference on Sunday. The official announcement regarding the swearing-in ceremony for the new ministers came after a meeting of the Left Front.



According to EP Jayarajan, the Chief Minister will determine the portfolios of the new ministers. The inclusion of Ganesh and Kadannappally in the cabinet, after two and a half years of the second Pinarayi-led government, aligns with a power-sharing agreement previously established within the LDF.

Ministers Ahamed Devarkovil and Antony Raju resigned from their respective positions in the Kerala cabinet on Sunday, as part of the cabinet reshuffle. They have submitted their resignations to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence, paving the way for Ganesh Kumar and Ramachandran to assume the roles now vacated in the cabinet.

Ahamed Devarkovil served as the Minister of Ports Museums, Archaeology and Archive in the Second Pinarayi Vijayan ministry. Meanwhile, Antony Raju was in office as Minister for Road Transport, Motor Vehicles, and Water Transport.

On his resignation, Devarkovil said that he was fully satisfied with his tenure as minister. “It is for the people to judge my performance,” he added.

Raju expressed gratitude for the support he received as minister. “I was in charge of the Transport Department, including the crisis-hit Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). However, I am glad that I could leave after paying the full salary of the employees,” he said.

“As part of the agreement in the LDF, I was willing to resign on December 19 itself, when my two-and-a-half year term was completed. But the Chief Minister and the front leadership instructed me to continue till the conclusion of the Nava Kerala Sadas. I am happy to have presided over the valedictory function of the Sadas which was a historic occasion,” said Raju.

Raju further said that being a legislator representing Thiruvananthapuram city, he would be able to dedicate more time to his constituency after resigning as minister.

In his address to the press on Sunday, EP Jayarajan also reflected on the historic success of the recently concluded Nava Kerala Sadas, and stated, "Many other states in India are adopting this as a model. The chief minister addressed all constituencies. Including the morning meetings, he spoke for 180 hours (during Nava Kerala Sadas)". "The LDF extends its hearty congratulations to the Chief Minister and the ministers of state", he added.