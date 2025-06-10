Remember the Mohanlal-Siddique film 'Ladies and Gentleman', which hit theatres in 2013? The movie marked Mohanlal and Siddique's collaboration after the 1992 hit 'Vietnam Colony' and featured four heroines- Meera Jasmine, Mamta Mohandas, Mithra Kurian and Padmapriya.

Though the film was not a huge commercial hit, it reportedly managed to run in theatres for 50 days at a stretch. 'Ladies and Gentleman', which deals with an alcoholic Chandrabose (Mohanlal) whose wife Aswathy is no more, was released in the same year when Mollywood was churning out films like 'Mumbai Police', 'North 24 Kaatham', 'Annayum Rasoolum', among others.

The film also marked the Mollywood debut of the late actor Sathaar's son Krish. His mother is the yesteryear actor Jayabharathi. Ashirvad Cinemas, which produced the movie, released the film on YouTube on Monday evening. The film was also one of the last few movies helmed by the hit director Siddique, who then went on to make 'Bhasker the Rascal,' 'Fukri' and 'Big Brother.'