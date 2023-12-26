Traditional healer among two found dead in Palakkad village

Kanjirapuzha (Palakkad): Two persons, including a traditional healer, were found dead under mysterious circumstances at a tribal village in Palakkad district on Monday evening. The deceased were identified as Kurumban (53), who belonged to the Kanivayi Adivasi tribe, and Balu (45), who hailed from Karimpuzha. The bodies were found at the house of Kurumban, who treats patients with tribal methods, in Kanjirapuzha.

The police said that Balu presumably visited Kurumban’s house for some treatment. Residents in the area initially noticed Balu’s body outside Kurumban’s house. A search led them to Kurumban’s body, which was lying inside the house.

After being alerted by the people, Mannarkkad police reached the spot and shifted both bodies to the nearby Taluk Hospital. “The cause of the deaths will be known only after an autopsy,” said a police officer. Kurumban is survived by his mother Neeli and his wife Leela.