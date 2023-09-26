Tribal students stripped of their clothes in front of classmates in Attappadi girls' hostel

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 26, 2023 01:53 PM IST
Representational image: Photo Credit: HTWE/Shutterstock

Palakkad: Police on Tuesday received a complaint that four tribal students were stripped of their dress in front of their classmates in a pre-matric girls' hostel at Sholayur in Attappadi.

A case has been registered against the hostel warden, the help and counsellor in connection with the incident. The accused have been identified as Athira, Kausalya, Kasthuri and Suja.

The incident reportedly took place on September 22. The hostel inmates were told not to exchange clothes as some of them were found to have skin disease. Those found violating the instructions were asked to remove the clothes and wear their own.

According to the tribal students, being forced to undress in front of other classmates caused them great humiliation and emotional pain.

It is the parents of the students who approached the police and filed a complaint after learning of their ordeal.

Sholayur police have commenced an investigation into the incident.

