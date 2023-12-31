Man kills self after slashing his wife to death in Piravom

Kochi: A man killed himself after slashing his wife to death in Ernakulam's Piravom.

Kakkad native Nediyanikuzhi Baby killed his wife, Smitha, in the early hours of Sunday. The couple's two daughters were also injured. They were admitted to Kalamassery Medical College Hospital in Kochi, police said.



Neighbours found about the incident after one of the injured children informed them about the incident on Sunday morning. According to them, Baby had shown signs of mental illness before.

The police have started an investigation into the case.