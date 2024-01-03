IUML retains chairperson post in Malappuram's Kottakkal municipality

Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) retained power in Kottakkal Municipality on Wednesday after winning the election to the posts of chairperson and vice chairperson. Dr Haneesha, the chairperson candidate of IUML won the election by securing 20 votes.

The election to the chairperson and vice chairman posts was held following the resignation of the former chairperson and vice chairman as per the party district leadership's direction. They were forced to resign from the post due to an internal rift in the party's municipal committee.

However, the election to choose the new chairperson and vice chairperson for the municipality turned a setback for the party despite having a massive majority. In the December 6 polls, IUML's rebel candidate Muhsina Poovanmadathil secured the chairperson post with the support of a faction of IUML councillors and the LDF councillors. Muhsina won the polls for 15 votes while her opponent secured 13 votes.

Following this, IUML leadership in Kottakkal municipality and the district leadership intervened and suspended the municipal committee of the party in a bid to solve the internal rift. They formed an ad hoc committee and solved the issues between the two factions within ten days and the rebel chairperson and vice chairman resigned from their post.

"We are happy that the issues with the party have been solved and the party candidates have won the election shattering the dream of LDF. The political morality of the LDF has been in question since their move to destabilise IUML in the municipality. As one LDF member restrained from the election and one voted for the IUML candidate, it is clear that members within the front are upset over their political ploy. IUML will stand united and strong and would ensure the municipality's development, " Dr Haneesha told Onmanorama.

Support of CPM councillor N Fahad who represents Ward-9 helped the 19-member IUML to secure 20 votes in the election. Two BJP councillors refrained from the election while the post of councillors in two wards continued to remain vacant in the municipality.

"IUML has returned to power by increasing one more vote to its tally. CPM does not have the strength to challenge IUML in Kottakkal municipality. We have proved it in the election. They have lost the election and even lost confidence in two of their councillors", K K Nasar, IUML leader from the municipality said.

The IUML candidate Cherata Muhammed Ali has won the election to the post of vice chaiperson. He secured 19 votes against 7 in the election.