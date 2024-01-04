BJP-Youth Congress clash in Thrissur; Police arrest protesters amid violence

Thrissur: A clash erupted between BJP and Youth Congress activists at Thekkinkadu maidan here on Thursday after the latter attempted to spray cow dung water on the venue of the programme where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a huge gathering. Youth Congress organised a protest at the Thekkinkadu maidan to mark the protest against the Prime Minister a day after his event in Thrissur.

As tension escalated, police arrested the protesting Youth Congress men to bring the situation under control.

According to reports, violence erupted in Thekkinkadu maidan after Youth Congress workers marched to venue of PM's event on Thursday around 10 am and BJP men blocked them. Men of both parties started to fight with each other forcing the police to intervene. Though police rushed to the spot swiftly, they struggled hard to bring the situation nder control.

BJP district president Adv K K Aneesh alleged that Congress MP TN Prathapan and police official Alavi conspired in the protest.

“ We won't let anyone trespass into our venue. We obtained permission to conduct the programme here. If any Youth Congress worker dared to spray cow dung water in BJP's venue, T N Prathapan would face its consequences. We will dung him in cow dung water,” declared Aneesh.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress district president Gokul Guruvayur said that they will conclude their protest after spraying cow dung water at the venue. He claimed that the Youth Congress wanted to express their protest against the PM for attempting to divide and rule India. He also questioned the PM's stance on issues of the minorities in Manipur and Lakshadweep.

As the clash continued, BJP workers pelted stones at the Youth Congress activists when they poured cow dung water at the venue of the PM's programme.

Thekkinkadu maidan which is in the heart of Thrissur town witnessed a hullaballoo as men of both parties clashed with each other.