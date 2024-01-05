Thrissur houseboat goes on a joyride in sea, confiscated for triggering security threat

Thrissur: For about four hours on Thursday there was much drama out in the sea off the coast of Chettuva in Thrissur. The Indian Coast Guard had intercepted a double-decker houseboat that had no business in the sea (houseboats are permitted for use in inland waters and are not considered seaworthy).

The Coast Guard had spotted the trespasser during satellite surveillance and flew a helicopter to command the houseboat to be anchored. It then alerted the Joint Operations Centre in Kochi and the Marine Enforcement. According to reports, the authorities treated the incident as a matter of national security “because anyone hardly takes a houseboat into the sea”. “The vessel was moving in a chaotic manner,” said an officer with the Marine Enforcement.

Finally, after hours of questioning the five-member crew, the truth emerged. The houseboat named 'Ostrich Cruises' is owned by Narayana Das, a native of Engandiyoor. Recently, it had been confiscated for operating without a permit. The Office of Port Conservator, Kodungallur had slapped a fine and instructed the owner to submit an application for hull restoration, which had to be done at a certified centre in Munambam.

“The owner was clearly directed that he cannot ride a houseboat in the sea and that the vessel should only be towed if it cannot be transported by road,” said the Marine Enforcement officer.

The crew acknowledged the first part of the directive, which was to get the boat checked, renovated and certified at Munambam. However, they ignored the ban on sea voyages and took a plunge into the saltwater intending to reach the Canoli Canal. They failed to alert the coastal police in Azhikode and Munakkadavu.

The Marine Enforcement and Vigilance seized the houseboat and handed it over to the Office of Port Conservator at Kodungallur. The vessel was fined Rs 10,000 for the illegal journey and will remain in custody until the legal formalities are completed.