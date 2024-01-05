Kerala to witness heavy rain for next 5 days, orange alert in Idukki today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 05, 2024 03:12 PM IST Updated: January 05, 2024 03:32 PM IST
Representational Image: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Kerala is likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next five days. An orange alert was declared in Idukki and a yellow alert in five districts on Friday.

Yellow alert districts
05-01-2024 : Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam
06-01-2024 : Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta
07-01-2024 : Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad

Heavy (7 – 11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala till January 7. Fishermen have been advised to steer clear of Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts on Friday.

