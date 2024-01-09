Decision on bail to Rahul Mamkoottathil after medical check-up: Court

Thiruananthapuram: The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (3) at Vanchiyoor has asked police to present Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkoottathil for a detailed medical check-up. The court said a decision on his bail wold be taken after the studying the doctor's report.



Mamkoottathil had told the court that he was suffering from serious illness and that he was hospitalised before he returned home a couple of days ago. However, the police have opposed bail to Mamkoottathil claiming that if released the Youth Congress state president would repeat the offence and challenge the legal system.

In their remand report submitted before the court, police said Mamokoottathil attacked and hit officers with logs during the protest in front of the secretariat keeping women activists as cover. The police said that it would send a wrong message to society if immediate bail is granted to Mamkoottathil, who was arrested during the protest in front of the secretariat. However after arrest, other Youth Congress activists rescued them from the police vehicle, cops told the court.

According to the police report, accused leaders and around 300 Youth Congress workers protested in front of the secretariat with flags and wood logs in their hands and obstructed officers from performing their duty.

The activists damaged the fibre shields, helmets and fibre lathis, police said, causing a loss of Rs 50,000. In the melee, Poojappura SHO Raj's hand was fractured. Three officers of the Industrial Security Force, who were guarding the Secretariat, were injured seriously. The police also produced the video of the Youth Congress activists breaking lathis and shields.

According to the report, Mamkoottathil was arrested on the basis of a tip-off he was at his house in Mundapally in Pathanamthitta district. Youth Congress state president is accused in two other cases registered by the Cantonment Police, the remand report said.

The Youth Congress on Tuesday organised protests across the State against the abrupt arrest of their newly elected president Rahul Mamkoottathil. Protest marches were organised in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kannur, Malappuram and Alappuzha.

Congress activists clashed with the police during a march to the Palakkad town police station and a march to the Alappuzha collectorate. Protesters blocked the National Highway in Kollam's Chandanathoppu and KP Road in Kayamkulam. The police arrested the activists who blocked the National Highway at Kannur's Caltex Junction. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was burnt in effigy at Malappuram.