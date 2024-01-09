Proposed TVM Metro to have 37 stations, KMRL hopes to submit DPR this month

Kochi: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is expecting to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed Thiruvananthapuram Metro to the state government this month, the central-state public transport company announced here on Tuesday.

A conventional metro has been proposed for the capital city instead of the light metro proposed earlier. The proposal has been made based on the newly conducted Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Thiruvananthapuram city. According to the CMP, the projected Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic (PHPDT) for the horizon year 2051 is expected to be 19,747.

The proposed plan has two corridors – from Technocity to Pallichal via Nemon (27.4km)

and from Kazhakoottam to Killipalam via Eanchakkal (14.7km).

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) which is the DPR consultant for the project has submitted the draft final alignment of the metro rail corridors recommended in the mobility plan, KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera said at the company’s annual press conference here.

An underground section from Eanchakkal to Killpalam is also included in the proposed alignment. A total of 37 stations are identified in the two corridors with a maintenance depot/yard at Pallippuram.

The land requirement for the stations and curved locations of the alignment are being analysed by DMRC in consultation with KMRL and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). As per the proposed alignment, there will be flattening of curves suitable to conventional metro at sharp curves in the corridor.

“After the DPR is completed, hopefully during this month that will be submitted to the state government for approval,” Behera said.

The KMRL has also completed the preparation of a draft CMP for Kozhikode. A stake holder meeting will be held soon seeking suggestions on the draft CMP.

The KMRL said it progressed in all segments including fare box and non-fare box revenue and ridership in 2023. “Our effort to increase the ridership saw results and we were able to bring the daily average ridership to 94,982 in December 2023 from 79,130 in January 2023. Over 10 crore people travelled in Kochi Metro since we started operations out of which 3.11 crore people travelled in 2023. Kochi Metro operated 86,845 trips in 2023 where we fetched Rs 96.08 crore as fare box income. The average monthly ridership in 2023 was 25,97,423 and the per day ridership went above one lakh on 40 days last year.

The Phase I of the Kochi Metro project from Aluva to Thripunithura is set to be completed with the Thripunithura terminal getting ready to be commissioned. With this stretch the final chainage of Kochi metro will be 28.125 km.

The state government has accorded administrative sanction amounting Rs 356.21 crore for the preparatory works of Phase II. Also, additional Rs 24.36 crore has been approved by the cabinet for completing the JLN Stadium–Palarivattom stretch land acquisition.