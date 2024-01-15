Scientific temperament can't be nurtured clanging plates & lighting torches: Pinarayi takes indirect jibe at PM Modi

Thiruvananthapuram: Taking an indirect jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said people in positions of power were encouraging irrationality among the younger generation. "You cannot raise a generation that appreciates science by clanging plates and lighting torches. Science should not be taught for the sake of science, but for society," said the CM.

He was inaugurating the Global Science Festival Kerala at the Bio Life Sciences Park in Thonnakkal here. The chief minister's remarks were in reference to when the prime minister called on the nation to light torches and clang utensils to wade away the COVID-19 virus during the lockdown period.

"Efforts to prevent science from taking root in society come from certain power centres. They have actively been trying to create an atmosphere of insecurity among the people by spreading hatred, superstitions and evil practices. However, Kerala has done well so far not to let these ideas ruin it. We are a people who have embraced both spirituality and science hand-in-hand. This is the land that believes it is schools and not places of worship that should be built for the future. But, sadly, that is not the situation we're seeing around us today. Science has become a mere spectator while godmen are revered unconditionally," said the CM.

He further said science must be propagated like a popular art. "Science should not be construed as a tool for profit. The politics of hate does not exist in Kerala because of the state's strong scientific basis. Those in responsible positions are saying unscientific things. The consequence of proclaiming religion as the path to national development is akin to curtailing freedom," the CM said.