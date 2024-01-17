PM Modi attends Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding after Guruvayur temple darshan

Thrissur: After a massive roadshow in Kochi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Guruvayur here on Wednesday morning to attend the marriage of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter.

The wedding ceremony of the actor's daughter Bhagya Suresh took place at 8.45 am. The prime minister left the venue after clicking photographs with the happy couple and family. Actors Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep and Khushbu also attended the ceremony.

Before offering blessings to the couple, PM Modi offered prayers at the Lord Krishna temple in the morning. Clad in a Kerala-style white dhothi and shawl, the prime minister also performed a thulabharam at the temple.

The PM's chopper had landed at Sree Krishna College Ground from Kochi on Wednesday morning. On account of the PM's visit to Guruvayur, the temple authorities modified the schedule of the marriage ceremonies to be held on January 17. While a few of the marriage ceremonies were solemnised between 5 am and 6 am, the remaining will be solemnised after 9.30 am. Strict restrictions were enforced from 6 am to 9 am.

A holiday has been declared for educational institutions including professional colleges in the areas of Guruvayur, Kandanassery and Choondika in light of the PM's visit. However, this does not apply to public examinations.

Triprayar temple visit

The prime minister also offered prayers at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami Temple in Thrissur district before returning to Kochi. He landed at the specially arranged helipad on the ground of Valappad High School and proceeded to East Tipu Sultan Road accompanied by a convoy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Thriprayar temple. Photo: Manorama

At the specially arranged venue at the temple, a group of 21 students who study Veda at Brahmaswom Madom recited Vedic hymns and a bhajan based on Ramayana. Triprayar Sree Ramaswami Temple is one of the 4 temples which is visited in Nalambalam Yatra(Rama-Bharta-Lakshmana-Shaturghna). Modi's visit to Triprayar assumes significance in light of the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya on January 22.

On Kochi's Willingdon Island, Modi will dedicate to the nation the Cochin Shipyard Ltd international vessel repairing centre and a new dry dock. Subsequently, at 11 am, he will address a party meeting of around 6,000 in-charges of 'shakti kendras', each comprising two to three booth-level areas, at Marine Drive here. He would return to Delhi by evening.