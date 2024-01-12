PM Modi in Guruvayur: Change in timings of marriage ceremonies, offerings to be held in temple on Jan 17

Thrissur: On account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Guruvayur, the temple authorities have modified the schedule of the marriage ceremonies to be held on January 17. Of the 65 marriage ceremonies scheduled for January 17, 39 will be solemnised between 5 am and 6 am. Earlier, nine marriage ceremonies had been scheduled in this time slot. Now, a total of 48 marriages will be held between 5 am and 6 am. The remaining will be solemnised after 9.30 am.

A maximum of 20 people will be allowed per wedding group on the day. Those attending will have to attain a pass from the police by submitting a photograph and a copy of their ID card. The prime minister is expected to visit the temple at 8 am, attend actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding and return by 8.45 am. Strict restrictions will be enforced from 6 am to 9 am. Offerings like 'choroonnu' and 'thulabharam' will not be performed during this time. The police and central security agencies will jointly carry out the control measures.

PM Modi will reach Kochi on January 16, where he will hold a roadshow from Maharaja's College Ground on MG Raod to the Ernakulam Government Guest House, where he will be staying. The prime minister will arrive at Kochi Naval Airport at 5 pm, take part in the roadshow stay the night at Kochi and leave for Guruvayur at 7 am the next day on a helicopter. On returning from Guruvayur, he will inaugurate the inaugurate the International Ship Repair Facility and Dry Dock at Cochin Shipyard in Willingdon Island at 10 am. At 11 am, PM Modi will address a meeting of the office-bearers of the 'Shaktikendra', the BJP's booth-level organisational empowerment committee in the state, at Marine Drive, following which he will return to Delhi.