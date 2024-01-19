Tig Nidhi investment scam case against wife fabricated, politically motivated: MLA T Siddique

Kozhikode: Congress MLA T Siddique on Friday alleged that the case against his wife in relation to Tig Nidhi investment scam by a non-banking financial institution Sis Banc was politically motivated. He was speaking to the media at a press conference here.

The Kalpetta MLA said that his wife Sharafunnisa did not have any connection with the scam.

“The investments which were subjected to the alleged scam were made on March 16 and April 19, 2023. But Sharafunnisa left the job on December 8, 2022, since the company did not have any financial discipline. She was only a branch manager there. She did not own any kind of shares in the financial organisation, but the case charged against her says that she was an executive director of the bank. This is a clear case of political conspiracy. I challenge the police to prove that Sharafunnisa worked at the bank during the period the fraud was committed,” T Sidhique said.

“If the police try to fabricate fake cases and destroy us politically, it will be futile. I have lots of financial liabilities. I am also facing an attachment notice. I don't want to live by cheating anybody. We never met the complainant or even talked to her on the phone. She is the daughter of former councillor Savithry Sreedharan. It is obvious who is behind the complaint against Sharafunnisa. We will initiate legal action against the case. I am not sure if any of the accused have used my political influence. Initially, I collected investments from acquaintances. Now I am trying to get back this money from the bank,” T Sidheeque said in the press meet at DCC office in Kozhikode.

Sharafunnisa is the fourth accused in the case taken by Nadakkavu police. Managing Director Wasim Thontikkadan, wife Rahila Banu, Thontikkad Moitheen Kutty are the first, second and third accused respectively. Shamna is the fifth accused.

Police received complaints related to the Tig Nidhi investment on January 18, 2024. The complainants alleged that the non-banking financial institution didn't pay them the promised interest for the investments or give back the money.