Malappuram woman found hanging in husband's house; victim's family alleges domestic violence

Malappuram: A 25-year-old woman was found hanging in her husband's house in Vellila here on Thursday night. The deceased is Tahdila, wife of Nisar. Tahdila's family have come forward against Nisar alleging domestic abuse. They said Nisar's father used to harass Tahdila physically and mentally.

It was Nisar's father who informed Tahdila's brother of her death. The victim's family has filed a complaint with the police against Nisar and his parents. Pandikkad police said a case of unnatural death has been registered and an investigation has been launched into the complaint.

Tahdila's mortal remains were handed over to her family after completing the autopsy at Manjeri Medical College.

Please Note: Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek help from mental health experts in times of emotional distress. Helpline number - 1056, 0471-2552056