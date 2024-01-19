Malappuram woman found hanging in husband's house; victim's family alleges domestic violence

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 19, 2024 05:22 PM IST
Tahdila. Photo: Manorama Online

Malappuram: A 25-year-old woman was found hanging in her husband's house in Vellila here on Thursday night. The deceased is Tahdila, wife of Nisar. Tahdila's family have come forward against Nisar alleging domestic abuse. They said Nisar's father used to harass Tahdila physically and mentally.

It was Nisar's father who informed Tahdila's brother of her death. The victim's family has filed a complaint with the police against Nisar and his parents. Pandikkad police said a case of unnatural death has been registered and an investigation has been launched into the complaint.

Tahdila's mortal remains were handed over to her family after completing the autopsy at Manjeri Medical College.
Please Note: Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek help from mental health experts in times of emotional distress. Helpline number - 1056, 0471-2552056

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout