Centre shuns CBI, ED probe against Veena's firm, V Muraleedharan plays as mediator: VD Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader VD Satheesan reiterated his allegations on the BJP-CPM secret pact for settling cases ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He pointed out that despite the Registrar of Companies (ROC) identifying serious irregularities in the deal between Exalogic Solutions, a firm owned by the Chief Minister's daughter Veena T and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd, the centre didn't initiate a probe under Enforcement Directorate or Central Bureau of Investigation



The opposition leader claimed that union minister V Muraleedharan has been acting as a mediator between the BJP government at the centre and the LDF government in Kerala to save each other's face ahead of the general elections.

“ Registrar of Companies have found money laundering charges against Veena's firm. Exalogic Solutions, CMRL and KSIDC violated the Companies Act. Even after this, the central government didn't ask the ED or CBI to investigate the case. The Centre is playing a political game. Registrar of Companies is only a statutory body. Either ED or CBI should investigate the case as the three-member panel appointed by the Ministry of corporate affairs confirmed the irregularities in the CMRL's payment to Exalogic Solutions,” said Satheesan.

Taking a dig at the CM's daughter, he noted that Veena didn't submit the documents sought by the Registrar of Companies when the illegal payment from CMRL was identified.

On Thursday, Congress demanded a court-monitored probe into Exalogic Solutions after the findings of the panel came out. Quoting the said ROC report, he said offences of receiving money using false documents and without providing services have been committed under sections 447 and 448 of the Companies Act.