Alappuzha woman dies post-surgery at govt hospital; family alleges medical negligence

Alappuzha: A woman who developed complications while undergoing laparoscopic surgery at a government hospital here died on Saturday in a suspected case of medical negligence.

The deceased, Asha Sarath (31), wife of Sarath of Sarath Bhavan, Pazhaveedu, died after experiencing complications post a sterilization surgery she underwent on Friday at the Women and Children’s Hospital in Alappuzha Beach Side.

Asha reported discomfort during the surgery, following which her condition deteriorated rapidly. Despite several attempts by the doctors, she could not be saved. Asha's relatives alleged medical negligence during the surgery as the cause of her death. The District Medical Officer has ordered a probe into the incident.

“Usually, complications in this type of surgery are rare. Hence, we have decided to set up an expert panel of doctors from Alappuzha Medical College to conduct a detailed probe into the incident,“ District Medical Officer Jamuna Varghese told Onmanorama.

The Women and Children's Hospital authorities said the woman suffered a heart attack during the surgery, leading to her death. When her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, where she was put on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, the District Legal Services Authority has also sought a report from the Hospital Superintendent on the incident. The report was sought by the Authority Secretary and Sub-Judge Pramod Murali. Legal Services Authority Programme Coordinator B Bindu Bhai said the Women and Children’s Hospital Superintendent has been asked to submit a report within two days.