Kottayam-based ICF installs over 500 bio-toilets in Ayodhya

Kochi: The Kerala-based Indian Centrifuge Engineering Solutions Pvt Ltd (ICF) installed over 500 bio-toilets in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, before the Ram temple consecration ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on January 22.



The firm is based at Ettumanoor in Kottayam district. The company was selected for the work by the Swachh Bharat Mission through a bidding process. The bio-toilets were made in the company’s manufacturing unit at Small Industries Development Corporation’s industrial estate in Ettumanoor.

The installation of the toilets was completed within 60 days before the occasion of the Makar Sankranti on January 16. ICF was also designated to maintain the bio-toilet facilities round the clock for the next year.

According to Sambhunath Sasikumar, Managing Director, ICF, it was a challenging task for the firm since it had to complete the project in 60 days without compromising on quality. A dedicated team will be employed in Ayodhya for the maintenance of the bio-tiolets, Sambhunath added. Around 3 lakh people are expected to visit the city daily, once the temple is opened.

ICF was established in 1991 and its sanitisation products were branded as Re-Leaf. Sasikumar joined his family business in 2011 following the death of his father. The major product of the company is bio-toilet and in addition to it, ICF also produces treatment systems where there is no basic infrastructure, chemical toilets, hand wash stations, water-free urinals and shower cabins.

The company now has a monthly capacity to produce 300 bio-toilets. ICF has been supplying bio-toilet products to the Sabarimala temple since 2013. It opened a second factory in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, in 2022. As said by Sasikumar, ICF is the only company in Kerala which manufactures bio-toilets.