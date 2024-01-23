Will screen 'Ram Ke Naam' everywhere in Kerala including KR Narayanan Institute: Jaick C Thomas

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 23, 2024 02:54 PM IST Updated: January 23, 2024 03:33 PM IST
Kottayam: DYFI central secretariat member Jaick C Thomas on Tuesday said that the Left-wing youth organisation will arrange the screening of the documentary 'Ram Ke Naam' on Tuesday (January 23) at the KR Narayanan Institute.

" 'Ram Ke Naam' documentary will be screened everywhere in the state, including at the KR Narayanan Institute. Since the time and place are also declared we welcome 'Sangh Pracharaks' to stop it," Jaick posted on social media.

On Monday, when students of the K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science & Arts (KRNNIVSA) planned to screen the documentary, some people staged a protest outside the campus at Kanjiramattom in Kottayam.

Later, the institute's students council screened the film on the campus while members of the right-wing Hindu groups protested outside the venue.

