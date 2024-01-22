Students of K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science & Arts (KRNNIVSA) screened the documentary 'Ram Ke Naam' under police protection with certain people of the locality staging a protest outside the campus at Kanjiramattom in Kottayam in central Kerala.

Later, the Students Council of the Institute conducted the screening inside the campus while members of alleged right-wing Hindu groups protested. "All our students maintained calm. We just wanted to remind everyone that there was a Babri Masjid in Ayodhya and it was demolished," Students' Council chairman, Sreedevan Perumal told Onmanorama.

Protesters and students of K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science & Arts argue over the screening of the documentary 'Ram Ke Naam'. Photo: Screengrab/Special arrangement

Perumal said almost all the students on the campus and some members of the faculty attended the screening.

'Ram Ke Naam' is a documentary directed by Anand Patwardhan that focused on BJP leader L K Advani's Rath Yatra that led up to the demolition of Ayodhya's Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992. Kar Sevaks of Vishva Hindu Parishad and allied Hindu organisations participated in the demolition.

'Ram Ke Raam' was vehemently opposed by right-wing Hindu organisations.

Protesters challenge the students (not seen) of K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science & Arts in the presence of the police Monday night. Photo: Screengrab/Special arrangement

The Students' Council of KRNNIVSA said they had informed the local police station (Pallikkathode) about their intention to screen the documentary outside the campus. "The police told us to call them if there was any problem," said Perumal.

It is understood that there is a Devi temple in the vicinity of the institute, where there was a celebration on the occasion of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

A poster on the screening of the documentary 'Ram Ke Naam' at the K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science & Arts (left) and a handwritten one that talks about the demolition of Babri Masjid, which was pasted onto the gate of the institute. Photos: Special arrangement

Following protests, the screening that was scheduled to begin at 7 pm was hosted an hour late. According to reports, there were no further issues once the screening was moved inside the campus.