Kochi Police nab 114 criminals in 24-hour special drive

Kochi: In a special drive, the Kochi police have nabbed 114 people, including 68 fugitives, accused in various crimes in 24 hours. The alleged criminals were arrested from different parts of the state in 194 raids, City Police Commissioner A Akbar told media here on Wednesday.

The arrested include 18 goons and 28 people accused in criminal cases. The remaining were facing different types of warrants.

The arrested include those facing charges such as theft, rape, cheating and murder attempt. Goons, who are slapped with the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention)Act (KAAPA) and entered the district violating provisions of the rule, are also among the arrested.

"The operation titled Jagratha was conducted after a two-week-long planning and trial. The accused were arrested from places such as Cherthala, Mavelikkara, Kozhikode and Kannur," the police officer said.

Accused who have been absconding since 2018 have also been nabbed.

As many as 400 cops, divided into 90 groups, took part in the operation. Deputy commissioner of police, K S Sudarshan, headed the operation. The commissioner said that the special drive to tackle fugitives, goons and drug gangs will continue.

Of the arrested people, 27 were presented before the court and remanded. The special drive was designed with the help of the cyber cell.