Four-year-old Malayali girl critically injured in accident at Bengaluru school

Bengaluru: A 4-year-old Malayali girl, who was injured in the premises of a school here on Monday, continues to be critical.

The girl Gienna Ann Jitto is the the daughter of Jitto Tommy Joseph and Benitta. The couple, hailing from Manimala in Kottayam, work in the IT sector.

The child is currently on life support at the intensive care unit of Aster CMI Hospital in Hebbal.

The parents have filed a complaint with the Chief Minister and Education Minister demanding an investigation into the incident. The school authorities had informed the parents that the child hit her head on the wall while playing at Delhi Pre School in Chelekare, Bangalore on Monday afternoon. The child was shifted to the hospital by the time they reached school.

According to relatives of the child, doctors had opined that the child was critically injured when she fell from a height. According to the complaint, it is suspected that she fell from the second floor terrace.

The police said that the CCTV footage of these days are not available as the camera in the school is not working. Though the police summoned the Principal of the school Thomas, a native of Changanassery, for questioning, he has gone incommunicado. His mobile phone is switched off.